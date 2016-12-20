COUNTY NEWS: Police warning after turkeys worth £4,500 stolen from farm

Police are warning people to be vigilant of any Christmas deals that ‘seem too good to be true’ after around 60 turkey carcasses were stolen from a West Sussex farm.

Police said it was likely efforts would be made to sell the stolen turkeys.

An outbuilding in Fryern Road, Storrington, was broken into sometime overnight between 6.30pm on Sunday (December, 18) and 6.30am on Monday (December, 19), a police spokesperson said.

A metal gate was damaged in order to gain entry and it is believed a vehicle was used to transport the birds, said the spokesperson.

PC Mike Russo said: “This has been a significant loss for the owners as the combined total of the turkeys is thought to be around £4,500.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area on Sunday night and who saw anything suspicious to get in touch.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who saw any unusual behaviour in the days leading up to the burglary.

“It’s likely that efforts will be made to try to sell these stolen turkeys on.

“Please be vigilant and mindful of any deal that seems too good to be true.”

If you have any information please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 152 of 19/12.

You can also report online (https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/) or call 101.

