COUNTY NEWS: Sussex father’s killer found guilty of manslaughter

The man who admitted to killing Sussex father Mark Manning has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Colin Gale, 40, had been charged with the murder Mr Manning, a former bomb disposal expert, with whom he had done business and admitted owing money to.

A jury at Lewes Crown Court today found Gale, of Offington Lane in Worthing, not guilty of murder this afternoon. They instead found him guilty of manslaughter with loss of control by majority verdict.

He had admitted to killing Mr Manning, who lived in Lancing, earlier in the trial.

Another man, Stewart Robertson, 51, of St Aubyns Road in Fishersgate, was found guilty of preventing the lawful burial of Mr Manning’s body. The verdict on this charge was unanimous.

Gale had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of preventing the lawful burial of a body.

More to follow.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.