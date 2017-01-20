Couple sentenced for child sex offences

A Crawley couple have been sentenced for their roles in sexual offences involving young girls.

Graham Burns, 55, of Otway Close, Crawley and Karla Leaworthy, 44, of Pegwell Close, Crawley, were jointly convicted on November 1 of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a small girl, according to police.

Police said Burns was sentenced on Friday (January 20) to a total of seven years in prison.

Leaworthy was sentenced on December 14 and was given a two-year community order with supervision, police have said.

A police spokesman said: “Burns had also been convicted on September 5 of two offences of sexual assault on a girl aged under 16 and of inciting that girl to engage in a sexual act.

“Burns will be a registered sex offender for life and was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to last indefinitely, severely restricting his access to young girls.

“Leaworthy will be a registered sex offender for five years and was also given a SHPO to last for two years severely restricting her access to young girls.”

Detective Constable Nicola Beard of the West Sussex Safeguarding and Investigation Unit said: “Burns used opportunities to assault a vulnerable young girl, for his own sexual gratification, and he and Leaworthy also carried out sexual activity in the presence of a small child, knowing that the child could see what was happening.

“Particular praise is due to the young girl who was the victim of Burns’ offences, She supported the investigation throughout and resolutely gave evidence at his trial.

“We will always aim to support victims who come forward to us, to help them achieve justice wherever the evidence justifies it.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.