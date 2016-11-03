Court results - Crawley

The following are results contributed by HM Court Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates sitting at Horsham and Crawley.

James Groom, 39, of Brighton Road, Crawley, was given a community order with a four month curfew, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to theft of food from Morrisons in Crawley, and to failing to answer bail, and admitted breaching a conditional discharge.

Shakir Ezzaki, 35, of Stephenson Way, Crawley, was banned from driving for 20 months, with a £120 fine, a £20 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath alcohol specimen.

Harry Shaw, 22, of Chalmers Road, Ashford, was fined £275, with £75 compensation, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Gatwick Airport.

Debbie Jones, 43, of Jackson Road, Crawley, was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to her licence. She had been convicted of driving without insurance in London Road, Crawley.

Fatou Kujabi, 30, of Wellswood, Haywards Heath, was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points. She had been convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley.

Carl Whitehead, 36, of Nightingale Close, Langley Green, was fined £220, with a £22 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had been convicted of driving without an MoT certificate in Findon Road, Findon.

John Woollard, 58, of Lewes Road, Crawley, was fined £66, with a £20 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley.

Mateusz Ziolkowski, 26, of Apsley Court, Crawley, was fined £220, with a £22 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of speeding in Fleming Way, Crawley.

Rory Padfield, 34, of Courts Barton, Froome, was fined £100, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer in High Street, Crawley, and admitted breaching a suspended sentence.

Daniel O’Driscoll, 28, of Stan Hill, Charlwood, was banned from driving for two years, with a £120 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Downland Drive, Crawley.

Pawel Szelec, 32, of Rushetts Road, Crawley, was banned from driving for 14 months, with a £240 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving, failing to stop for a police officer, and driving without due care and attention, at Gatwick.

Lisa Voellner, 49, of Burdock Close, Crawley, was fined £160, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, and driving without insurance, in Bonnets Lane, Crawley.

Anthony D’Cruze, 32, of Highbank, Haywards Heath, was fined £710, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted in his absence of driving with an unrestrained baby in the front seat passenger’s lap, and driving without a licence, on the M23 at Crawley.

Claire Lore, 54, of Saint Hill Road, East Grinstead, was fined £115, with a £20 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to speeding in London Road, East Grinstead.

