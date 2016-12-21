Court results - Crawley

The following are results contributed by HM Court Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates sitting at Crawley.

Jean Cherry, 39, of Stephenson Way, Crawley, was fined £160, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to theft of perfume from Boots in Crawley, admitted breaching two conditional discharges, and was re-sentenced for three counts of theft.

Kumal Patel, 22, of Epping Walk, Crawley, was fined £375, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to driving without insurance, and to driving without a licence, in High Street, Crawley.

Paul Ross, 49, of Farm Close, East Grinstead, was given a 30 week jail sentence, suspended for a year, with 60 hours of unpaid work, a £140 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing cigarettes from Waitrose in East Grinstead, selling stolen goods, and possessing a Class B drug (cannabis).

Rosy Leveque, 22, of Culverden Road, London, was given a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, £500 compensation, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £620 costs. She had been found guilty of assault causing actual bodily harm in Station Way, Crawley.

Mohamad Abdulgarfoor, 37, of Langley Parade, Crawley, was given a two year conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £400 costs. He had pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault. A restraining order was made.

Marcin Kowalczyk, 34, of Hillingdale, Crawley, was banned from driving for a year, with a £250 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Peterhouse Parade, Crawley.

Julia Farmer, 44, of Broadwood Rise, Broadfield, was given a one year conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. She had pleaded guilty to common assault in Crawley.

Robert Wright, 19, of Cornflower Way, Southwater, was banned from driving for a year, with a £230 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Horsham Road, Crawley.

Liam Batchelor, 30, of North Parade, Horsham, was fined £120, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to driving without an MoT certificate, driving without insurance, and driving without a licence, in Mowbray Drive, Crawley.

Rasit Gundogdu, 25, of Balcombe Road, Horley, was fined £255, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to providing late night refreshments in Crawley without a licence.

Amina Begum, 32, c/o Homerton High Street, Hackney, was fined £200, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. She had pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour, and to failing to answer bail.

Daniel O’Driscoll, 28, of Stan Hill, Charlwood, was banned from driving for two years, with a £120 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Downland Drive, Crawley.

Pawel Szelec, 32, of Rushetts Road, Crawley, was banned from driving for 14 months, with a £240 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving, failing to stop for a police officer, and to driving without due care and attention, at Gatwick.

Lisa Voellner, 49, of Burdock Close, Crawley, was fined £160, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and to driving without insurance, in Bonnetts Lane, Crawley.

Anthony D’Cruze, 32, of Highbank, Haywards Heath, was fined £710, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted in his absence of driving with a front seat passenger who had an unrestrained baby in their lap, and of driving without a licence, at Crawley.

Claire Lore, 54, of St Hill Road, East Grinstead, was fined £115, with a £20 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to speeding in London Road, East Grinstead.

Dominic Navas, 27, of Easthill Drive, Portslade, was banned from driving for a year, and given a community order with 40 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance, and driving without a licence, in Horsham Road, Crawley.

Gary Barber, 27, of Hardham Close, Crawley, was given a 20 week jail sentence, suspended for two years, with a £115 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order by contacting a woman in Crawley.

Malarvili Nathan, 39, of Devonshire Way, Hayes, was given a community order with 50 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. She had pleaded guilty to theft of designer sunglasses, headphones, make up, and perfumes from shops at Gatwick.

Nanthini Nathan, 20, of Devonshire Way, Hayes, was fined £174, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. She had pleaded guilty to theft of designer sunglasses, make up, and perfumes from shops at Gatwick.

Joseph Socrates, 28, of Mayplace Road East, Bexleyheath, was given a one year conditional discharge, with a £300 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, and to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, at Gatwick Airport.

John Tenneson, 54, c/o Martyrs Avenue, Crawley, was banned from driving for 18 months, with a £380 fine, a £38 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in West Hill, East Grinstead.

-

