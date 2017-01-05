Court results - Crawley

The following are results contributed by HM Court Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates sitting at Horsham and Crawley.

Gary Connolly, 30, of Perth Close, Langley Green, was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of driving without insurance in Station Way, Crawley.

Louise Whitney, 34, of Oak Close, Copthorne, was fined £218, with a £21 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley.

Bahram Khan, 61, of Edrich Road, Broadfield, was fined £275, with a £28 victim services surcharge, £300 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had been found guilty of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding in Manor Royal.

Timothy Hewett, 30, of The Street, Charlwood, was banned from driving for 20 months, with a £230 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Lowfield Heath.

Grzegorz Ochelski, 43, of Coney Close, Crawley, was fined £440, with a £20 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and five penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted in his absence of speeding in Ifield Avenue, Crawley.

Stephen Young, 52, c/o Stephenson Way, Crawley, was given a one year conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £280 costs. He had pleaded guilty to common assault in Crawley Avenue, Crawley.

Krystian Gagola, 24, of Downland Drive, Crawley, was banned from driving for 19 months, with a £550 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, and driving without an MoT certificate, in Rutherford Way, Crawley.

Stephen Hall, 26, of Milton Mount, Crawley, was given a one year conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a letterbox in Crawley.

Michael Siatous, 34, of Twyne Close, Crawley, was banned from driving for 21 months, with a £550 fine, a £55 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Paddockhurst Road, Turners Hill.

Jozef Salacha, 22, of Forge Road, Crawley, was fined £250, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, and to driving without insurance, in Gatwick Road, Crawley.

Michael Sardes, 18, of Heather Walk, Crawley, was fined £40, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £30 costs. He had pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer.

Jay Carson, 32, of Rawlinson Road, Crawley, was jailed for 26 weeks, with a £115 victim services surcharge. He had been found guilty of stalking a woman in Crawley. A restraining order was made, barring him from contacting the victim.

Paul Bird, 58, of Priors Walk, Crawley, was fined £553, with a £55 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and four penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley.

Said Chikuti, 49, of Spring Plat, Crawley, was fined £40, with a £20 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley.

Michael Cusack, 75, of Broadbridge Lane, Smallfield, was fined £293, with a £29 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and four penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in London Road, East Grinstead.

Lyndon Knight, 56, of Paddockhurst Road, Crawley, was fined £660, with a £66 victim serices surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley.

Cezary Majczak, 42, of Seaford Road, Crawley, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley.

Monserrat Osuna, 46, of Hilton Court, Crawley, was fined £146, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley.

Scott Woolley, 34, of Lynton Park Avenue, East Grinstead, was fined £146, with a £20 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in London Road, East Grinstead.

Mehrren Akhtar, 33, of Willow Ridge, Turners Hill, was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. She had pleaded guilty to child neglect.

Joao Goncalves, 21, of Holmcroft, Crawley, was banned from driving for 18 months and given a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath alcohol specimen, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance, in Crawley.

Mehmet Dedeoglu, 27, of Sackville Gardens, East Grinstead, was banned from driving for six months, with a £100 fine, a £20 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in London Road, East Grinstead.

Gary Lock, 37, of Shoreham Road, Maidenbower, was fined £220, a £22 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted in his absence of using a mobile phone while driving in Crawley.

