Court results - Crawley

The following are results contributed by HM Court Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates sitting at Crawley.

Steven Peacock, 54, of Noahs Court, Turners Hill, was given a 16 week jail sentence, suspended for a year, with a £115 victim services surcharge, £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to five counts of failing to comply with notification requirements while being on the sex offenders’ register.

Scott Hardwick, 19, of Thorndyke Close, Maidenbower, was given a one year conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer, in Crawley.

Anthony Marcer, 36, of Ifield Drive, Ifield, was fined £125, with £89.99 compensation, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of hair straighteners from Boots in crawley, and to failing to answer bail.

Johnny Glasheen, 33, of HMP Lewes, was jailed for eight weeks, with a £115 victim services surcharge. He had pleaded guilty to common assault in Crawley. A restraining order was made, barring him from contacting the victim, or going to an address in Crawley.

Jordan McGuire, 19, of Samaritan Close, Bewbush, was banned from driving for a year, with a £180 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £100 costs. He had been found guilty of failing to provide a blood test specimen.

Derek Kneafsey, 41, of Troon Close, Ifield, was fined £275, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to resisting two police officers.

David Pritchard, 24, of Oats Walk, Tilgate, was jailed for 12 weeks, with a £115 victim services surcharge. He had pleaded guilty to theft of food from Tesco in Crawley, theft of hair gel from Boots in Crawley, and failing to answer bail, and admitted breaching a suspended sentence.

Alexander Spare, 32, of Massetts Road, Horley, was given a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £115 costs. He had pleaded guilty to using religiously aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Anthony Elliott, 58, of Meridian Close, Bewbush, was fined £233, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and five penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention in Crawley.

Arif Zia, of Denchers Plat, Crawley, was fined £180, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley.

Beverley Erinkitola, 28, of Holtye Walk, Crawley, was fined £120, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. She had pleaded guilty to causing harassment to a woman in Crawley. A restraining order was made, barring her from contacting the victim, going to an address in Crawley, or going into a shop in Crawley.

Jayde Liddon, 20, of Green Walk, Crawley, was given a nine month conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. She had pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage.

Emma Taylor, 48, of Warren Drive, Crawley, was given a two year conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. She had pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B drug (cannabis) in Crawley.

Ellen O’Connor, 26, of Green Lane, Shipley Bridge, was given a community order with 40 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. She had pleaded guilty to theft of clothing from Morrisons in Crawley.

Patrick Tichy, 33, of The Birches, Crawley, was given an eight week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, with 160 hours of unpaid work, a three year driving ban, a £115 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving on the A23 at Pease Pottage, and to failing to stop and give details after an accident.

Sergejs Pozdnakovs, 39, of Boswell Road, Crawley, was jailed for 20 weeks, with a £115 victim services surcharge. He had pleaded guilty to common assault, and assault causing actual bodily harm, and admitted breaching a conditional discharge.

Kaylam Latter, 19, of Teesdale, Crawley, was fined £90, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley.

Nick Lloyd, 46, of Wantage Close, Maidenbower, was fined £123, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley.

Mark Wickenden, 55, of Oakwood Road, Horley, was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding at East Grinstead.

Paul Seeraj, 44, of Copthorne Common Road, Copthorne, was banned from driving for a year, with a £550 fine, a £55 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath alcohol specimen.

George Dinca, 31, of no fixed address, was given a one year conditional discharge, with a £100 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to theft of alcohol and clothing from Morrisons in Crawley, and to failing to answer bail.

-

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.