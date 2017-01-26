Court results - Crawley

The following are results contributed by HM Court Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates sitting at Crawley.

Alun Adams, 48, of Troon Close, Crawley, was fined £600, with a £40 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and four penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, and to speeding, on the A23.

Gheorghe Popescu, 38, of Green Lane, Shipley Bridge, was banned from driving for six months, with a £1,320 fine, £170 costs, and a £66 victim services surcharge. He had been convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of committing an offence, and of driving without insurance.

Marius Zielinski, 35, of Three Bridges Road, Crawley, was given a community order with 40 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £100 costs. He had been found guilty of common assault in Crawley, and admitted two counts of breaching a suspended sentence.

Carmen Mills, 54, of Lytton Drive, Crawley, was banned from driving for 18 months, with a £390 fine, a £39 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. She had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Copthorne.

Steven Linden, 36, of Ryelands, Crawley, was jailed for nine weeks, with £48 compensation, and a £115 victim services surcharge. He had admitted breaching the terms of an early release from prison, and pleaded guilty to theft of alcohol from Morrisons, theft of DVDs from Boots, and fraudulently selling stolen DVDs, all in Crawley.

David Pritchard, 24, of Ashdown Drive, Crawley, was given a six week jail sentence, suspended for a year, with a £115 victim services surcharge. He had pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary of prescription medication from a pharmacy in Crawley.

Tomasz Szmigiel, 28, of no fixed address, was given a 12 week jail sentence, suspended for a year, with a £115 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer, theft of tools, and failing to answer bail, all in Crawley.

Gerard Legrand, 57, of Chippendale Road, Crawley, was given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to theft of jewellery, aftershave, and alcohol from Gatwick Airport.

Aiden Ford, 23, of Punch Copse Road, Three Bridges, was jailed for 12 weeks, with £110 compensation, and a £65 victim services surcharge. He had pleaded guilty to common assault and to causing criminal damage to two window panes, and admitted breaching a suspended sentence.

Ebrahim Miah, 18, of Warrington Close, Bewbush, was given a one year conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon (a police baton) in a public place.

Oliver Oldfield, 26, of Old Horsham Road, Crawley, was given a 20 week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, with 150 hours of unpaid work, a £115 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to stalking a woman in Slinfold, causing serious alarm or distress. A restraining order was made, barring him from contacting the victim, or going to her home or workplace.

Shanmugapriya Shanmugaraja, 24, of Brooklands Road, Crawley, was banned from driving for 18 months, with a £364 fine, a £36 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. She had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Orchard Street, Crawley.

Liam Foxley, 23, of Broadwood Rise, Broadfield, was banned from driving for a year, and given a community order with a three month curfew, £150 compensation, and £50 costs. He had pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without consent in Broadwood Rise, Broadfield.

Serigne Gueye Mbaye, 25, of Lismore Crescent, Crawley, was fined £220, with £46.25 vehicle excise back duty, and £85 costs. He had been convicted of using a vehicle while it was subject to a SORN.

Jack Kemp, 27, of Sandpiper Close, Ifield, was fined £293, with £146.25 vehicle excise back duty, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to using an unlicensed vehicle on a public road.

Francine Manley, 50, of Foxglove Walk, was fined £220, with £49.17 vehicle excise back duty, and £85 costs. She had been convicted of using a vehicle while it was subject to a SORN.

Khalid Mahir, 25, of no fixed address, was given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, £150 compensation, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, in East Grinstead.

Rui Andrade-Camara, 33, address given in court as Lewes Prison, was jailed for 16 weeks, with a £115 victim services surcharge. He had pleaded guilty to possessing a kitchen knife in Station Way, Northgate, and to two counts of possessing a Class A drug (heroin and crack cocaine).

Susan Dunwell, 63, of Treyford Close, Crawley, was banned from driving for a year, with a £120 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £50 costs. He had pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath alcohol specimen.

Edley Marie, 30, of Dobson Road, Langley Green, was fined £120, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to driving without a licence, and to driving without insurance, in Brighton Road, Crawley.

-

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.