Court results - Crawley

The following are results contributed by HM Court Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates sitting at Crawley.

Stuart Stalker, 35, of Hyndman Close, Broadfield, was given a one year conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Queens Walk, East Grinstead.

Nicholas Russell, 40, of Brighton Road, Pease Pottage, was given a community order with six months of drug dependency rehabilitation, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to interfering with a vehicle in Sheppey Close, Broadfield.

Emiah Cato, 30, of Stackfield Road, Ifield, was fined £80, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B drug (cannabis) in Crawley.

Caroline Newman, 48, of Morton Road, East Grinstead, was banned from driving for two years and four months, given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. She had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Brooklands Way, East Grinstead.

Thomas Donnelly, 28, of Worth Park Avenue, Crawley, was given a 16 week jail sentence, suspended for a year, with £850 compensation, He had pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a front door, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause fear of violence, and using violence to gain entry to a property. A restraining order was made, barring him from contacting two named people, or going to an address in Crawley.

Mark Smith, 35, of Brighton Road, Horley, was given a community order with a four week curfew, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to possessing a barrel knife in a public place.

Peter Richards, 49, of Kensington Road, Crawley, was fined £70, with a £30 victim services surcharge. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in London Road, Pulborough.

David Roche, 39, of Perryfield Road, Southgate, was banned from driving for 18 months, with a £120 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to refusing to provide a blood alcohol specimen.

Louise Pearce, 35, of Arun Close, Three Bridges, was given a one year conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge. She had pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police officer in Arun Close, Crawley.

Daniel Cooney, 31, of Stephenson Way, Three Bridges, was given a community order with an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to burglary and theft of food and alcohol from an Asda warehouse in Crawley.

Sherome Donaldson, 21, of Tilgate Way, Crawley, was given a community order with an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B drug (cannabis) in Crawley.

Charlie Bond, 18, of Broadbridge Lane, Smallfield, was given a six month conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Station Way, Crawley.

Jamie Jewell, 28, of Brighton Road, Crawley, was given a one year conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge. He had pleaded guilty to theft of bedding and a power drill from TK Maxx, and admitted breaching the terms of an early release from jail.

Gerald Maughan, 45, of Perth Close, Langley Green, was given a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement, and £50 compensation. He had pleaded guilty to theft of a bank card, and to using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

William Mitchell, 21, of Warninglid Lane, Warninglid, was banned from driving for 19 months, with a £346 fine, a £34 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Horsham Road, Pease Pottage.

Steven Burness, 45, of High Street, Brighton, was jailed for 26 weeks, with a £115 victim services surcharge. He had pleaded guilty to arson, and two counts of common assault, all in Crawley. A restraining order was made, barring him from contacting one victim.

Robert Eduard Dumitrache, 24, of London Road, Crawley, was banned from driving for a year, with a £417 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to driving without insurance, and to driving with illegal levels of a cannabis metabolite in his blood.

Ryan Botting, 22, of Horsham Road, West Green, was given a 12 week jail sentence, suspended for a year, with a £100 fine, a £115 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and £250 compensation. He had been found guilty of two counts of common assault, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a car and to the front door of a home, and to assaulting a police officer, and admitted breaching a suspended sentence.

Nicholas Russell, 40, of Brighton Road, Pease Pottage, was given a community order with an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to theft of aftershave from Debenhams in Crawley, failing to answer bail, theft of a satnav from a motor vehicle in Crawley, and theft of money and alcohol from a bar, theft of a car keyfob, and vehicle interference, all in Crawley.

