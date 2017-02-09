Court results - Crawley

The following are results contributed by HM Court Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates sitting at Crawley.

Ky Wheatley, 28, of Tunnmeade, Crawley, was fined £50, with a £30 victim services surcharge. He had pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B drug (cannabis) in Crawley.

Bogdan Cercelaru, 24, of Woodfield Road, Crawley, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of using a mobile phone while driving.

Jaspal Singh, 39, of Seaford Road, Crawley, was fined £276, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to driving without insurance in Horsham Road, Crawley.

Amanda Mist, 49, of Brighton Road, Crawley, was banned from driving for six months, with a £120 fine, a £20 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. She had pleaded guilty to driving without insurance.

Aaron Burton, 29, of Redside, Furnace Green, was banned from driving for six months, with a £533 fine, a £40 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to driving without insurance, driving without an MoT certificate, and driving without a licence, all in Jane Murray Way, Burgess Hill.

Jose de Corte, 37, of Curteys Walk, Crawley, was fined £200, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to driving without insurance in Pelham Drive, Crawley.

Sunil Thippeswamy, 40, of Ash Road, Three Bridges, was given a two year conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £775 costs. He had been found guilty on two counts of common assault in Crawley.

Iqubal Khan, 33, of Lismore Crescent, Crawley, was fined £150, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Broadway, Crawley.

Martina Moloney, 48, of Stephenson Way, Three Bridges, was fined £380, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £200 costs, and eight penalty points added to her licence. She had been convicted in her absence of obstructing a police officer, driving without insurance, and driving without a licence, all in The Boulevard, Crawley, and pleaded guilty to failing to answer bail.

Georgie Needham, 25, of Perryfield Road, Crawley, was banned from driving for two years, and given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. She had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Perryfield Road, Southgate.

Raphael James, 28, of no fixed address, was fined £160, with £32 compensation, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to theft of fragrance from Boots in Crawley, and to failing to answer bail.

Raheem Khan, 39, of Lowe Close, Broadfield, was given a one year conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge. She had pleaded guilty to theft of food from Poundstretcher in East Grinstead.

Victoria Godefroy, 24, of Tinsley Lane, Crawley, was banned from driving for 14 months, with a £270 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. She had pleaded guilty to drink driving in North Street, Horsham.

Russell Jones, 35, of Brighton Road, Horley, was banned from driving for three years, with a £600 fine, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £60 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Pegler Way, Crawley.

Krushaal Patel, 22, of Newmarket Road, Crawley, was banned from driving for 18 months, given a community order with 160 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to dangerous driving in Ashdown Drive, Crawley.

Krzysztof Bembowski, 54, of Cherry Lane, Crawley, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of speeding in Ifield Avenue, Crawley.

Suzette Day-Sawyer, 51, of Birchwood Close, Horley, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence. She had been convicted of speeding on the A22 at East Grinstead.

Stephen East, 59, of Kingscote Hill, Crawley, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of speeding in London Road, East Grinstead.

Ruby King, 23, of Commonwealth Drive, Crawley, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence. She had been convicted of speeding on the A24 at Dial Post.

Shaileshkumar Patel, 55, of Dempsey Walk, Ifield, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley.

Janusz Pytlik, 35, of Seaford Road, Crawley, was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted in his absence of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding on the A24 at Dial Post.

Mathew Whalley, 24, of Tilgate Forest Row, Pease Pottage, was fined £192, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding on the B2114 at Handcross.

-

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.