Court results - Crawley

The following are results contributed by HM Court Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates sitting at Crawley.

Tiago Barbosa, 34, of Borage Close, Crawley, was banned from driving for a year, with a £461 fine, a £46 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Southgate Avenue, Crawley.

Shane Hollis, 32, of Baker Close, Crawley, was fined £246, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer in Crawley.

Michael Sacco, 43, of Langley Walk, Crawley, was fined £261, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to theft of perfume from Debenhams in Crawley.

Darren Love, 31, of Waddington Close, Crawley, was banned from driving for six months, with a £200 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to driving without a licence, driving without insurance, and failing to stop and give details after a crash in Ashdown Drive, Crawley.

Oliver Westgate, 21, of Brookhill Road, Copthorne, was fined £135, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in Worth Park Avenue, Crawley.

Ian McCormack, 39, of Hazel Close, Langley Green, was fined £50, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Langley Parade, Langley Green.

Mehmet Dedeoglu, 27, of Sackville Gardens, East Grinstead, was banned from driving for a year, given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, and to driving without insurance in Ewhurst Road, West Green.

Rasit Gundogdu, 25, of Balcombe Road, Horley, was fined £346, with a £34 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to providing late night refreshment outside of the terms of a licence.

Kamil Pokorski, 29, of Parkfield Close, Crawley, was given a community order with 170 hours of unpaid work, £150 compensation, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £620 costs. He had been found guilty of common assault in Crawley. A restraining order was made, barring him from contacting the victim.

Ashley Gartell, 23, of Brighton Road, Crawley, was given a community order with an £85 victim services surcharge, and £40 costs. He had pleaded guilty to possessing a kitchen knife in a public place.

Daniel Winterton, 23, of Saffron Close, Crawley, was given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work, a £40 fine, £50 compensation, £325 costs, and an £85 victim services surcharge. He had pleaded guilty to theft of aftershave from Debenhams, and been found guilty of common assault, and possessing a knife with a blade longer than three inches in a public place, all in County Mall, Crawley.

Gemma Barton, 32, of Hazelwick Road, Crawley, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £100 costs. She had been convicted of being the registered keeper of an uninsured vehicle.

Stephanie Brooker, 27, of Brookhill Road, Copthorne, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £100 costs. She had been convicted of being the registered keeper of an uninsured vehicle.

Martin Cheek, 88, of Skipton Way, Horley, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £100 costs. He had been convicted of being the registered keeper of an uninsured vehicle.

Sheryl Humphrey, of Kingsley Road, Horley, was fined £40, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £100 costs. She had pleaded guilty to being the registered keeper of an uninsured vehicle.

Emily MacDonagh, of St Margarets Avenue, Dormans Park, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £100 costs. She had been convicted of being the registered keeper of an uninsured vehicle.

Danny Williams, 38, address given in court as HMP Rochester, was given a six week jail sentence, suspended for a year, with a £115 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order by contacting a woman in Crawley via text messages and phone calls.

Andrei Blejeru, 29, of no fixed address, was ordered to pay £148 compensation. He had pleaded guilty to theft of perfume from Boots in Crawley.

Judite Bunn, 31, of Baker Close, Crawley, was banned from driving for two years, and given a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. She had pleaded guilty to drink driving, and to driving without due care and attention, in Pegler Way, West Green.

Sunday Aba, 47, of Swallow Road, Crawley, was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of driving without insurance in Gatwick Road, Crawley.

Liam Gray, 20, of Moat Road, East Grinstead, was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding on the A22 at East Grinstead.

