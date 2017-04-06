Court results - Crawley

The following are results contributed by HM Court Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates sitting at Crawley.

Kenneth Berreen, 55, of Rother Crescent, Crawley, was fined £400, with a £40 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching a non-molestation order by sending messages and gifts. A restraining order was made, barring him from contacting the victim, or going to an address in Crawley.

Raphael James, 28, of no fixed address, was fined £50, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour in Crawley, and admitted breaching the supervision requirements of a release from prison.

Andrew McDonald, 41, of St James Walk, Crawley, was given a one year conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order by sending a message to a woman in Crawley.

Raymond Tull, 69, of Goodwin Close, Bewbush, was given a one year conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, in Crawley.

Asif Rana, 38, of Squirrel Close, Crawley, was given a community order with an eight week curfew, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to sending a threatening message by electronic communication to a person in Crawley.

Gerald Maughan, 45, of Ifield Road, Crawley, was given an 18 month conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £200 costs. He had pleaded guilty to common assault in Crawley. A restraining order was made, barring him from going to an address in Crawley.

Vickesh Patel, 25, of Town Mead, Crawley, was banned from driving for a year, with a £140 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen, and admitted breaching a suspended sentence.

Jack Brooker, 20, of Stephenson Way, Crawley, was given a community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation, an £85 victim services surcharge, adn £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to theft of aftershave worth £114 from Boots, causing criminal damage to a door and window, theft of alcohol worth £19.98 from, Lidl, and failing to answer bail, all in Crawley, and admitted breaching two community orders.

Luke Ross, 25, of Woodwards Close, Broadfield, was fined £600, with a £60 victim services surcharge, and £600 costs. He had been found guilty of breaching a non-molestation order by making a phonecall to a woman in Haywards Heath, and possessing a Class B drug (0.5g of cannabis), and pleaded guilty to failing to answer bail.

Grant Abbott, 50, of Hawkesmoor Road, Crawley, was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding in Gossops Drive, Crawley.

Chidi Amanwa, 18, of Faulkner Close, Crawley, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had been convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of committing an offence.

Mohammed Azeez, 62, of Denchers Plat, Crawley, was fined £100, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and four penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley.

Mark Barry, 55, of Tuscany Gardens, Crawley, was fined £400, with a £40 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and four penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in Gossops Drive, Crawley.

Ross Belton, 27, of Horsham Road, Pease Pottage, was fined £93, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding on the A23 at Bolney.

Sara Cooper, 49, of Balcombe Road, Crawley, was fined £113, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley.

Andrew Forrest, 49, of Orltons Lane, Rusper, was fined £146, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley.

Sule Gasozi, 54, of Brock Road, Crawley, was fined £146, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in Gossops Drive, Crawley.

Piotr Hinrichs-Mikolajczyk, 41, of Oakapple Close, Crawley, was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley.

Hristiyan Nikolov, 31, of Furnace Drive, Crawley, was fined £123, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding in Guildford Road, Horsham.

