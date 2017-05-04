Court results - Crawley

The following are results contributed by HM Court Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates sitting at Crawley.

Zain Ali, 18, of Morecambe Close, Crawley, was given a one year conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B drug (cannabis) in Rusper Road, Ifield.

Valeriu Briceag, 40, of Southgate Parade, Crawley, was banned from driving for 32 months, was given a community order with 250 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving, and driving without a licence, in Brighton Road, Crawley.

Ryan Higson, 28, of Letchworth Court, Bewbush, was jailed for a week. He had admitted failing to comply with supervision following a release from jail.

Andrew Sinclair, 56, of Gainsborough Road, Crawley, was fined £260, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and ten penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B drug (cannabis), and to driving with illegal levels of a cannabis metabolite in his blood, in Northgate Avenue, Crawley.

Carl Smith, 46, of Stockwell Road, East Grinstead, was banned from driving for 18 months, with a £120 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Vowels Lane, Kingscote.

Dumitru Traistaru, 21, of Ifield Road, Crawley, was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £600 costs. He had pleaded guilty to theft of two mobile phones from Royal Mail Group Ltd.

Stefan Wilson, 44, of Norwood Hill, Horley, was fined £330, with a £33 victim services surcharge, £300 costs, and ten penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Arundel Road, Worthing.

Patrick Maughan, 66, of Perth Close, Crawley, was given a 32 week jail sentence, suspended for a year, with £50 compensation, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a motorbike in Perth Close, Langley Green, and admitted breaching a suspended sentence.

Kirsty Phelps, 29, of Castlerigg Way, Maidenbower, was banned from driving for a year, with a £330 fine, a £33 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Forest Road, Horsham.

Harry Rose, 18, of Wayside, Ifield, was given a community order with £150 compensation and £310 costs. He had pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Blackthorn Close, Langley Green; racially aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress at North East Surrey Hospital; and obstructing a police officer, and been found guilty of common assault and causing criminal damage to a phone.

Kelly Bowler, 29, of Downland Place, Crawley, was fined £40, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £40 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence. She had pleaded guilty to speeding in Gossops Drive, Crawley.

Aron Jacob, 24, of Ifield Drive, Crawley, was fined £224, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had pleaded guilty to speeding on the A23 at Bolney.

Yasmine Moumen, 25, of Priors Walk, Crawley, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence. She had been convicted of parking dangerously on the A23 at Pease Pottage.

Gary Perrin, 45, of Povey Cross Road, Horley, was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of driving without due care and attention on the A23 at Gatwick.

Vijiyanthi Ratnabala, 27, of Peterhouse Parade, Crawley, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence. She had been convicted of speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley.

Richard Stevenson, 30, of Birkdale Road, Ifield, was fined £220, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs. He had been convicted of driving without a seatbelt, in Bolnore Road, Haywards Heath.

Luke Weller, 27, of Woodfield Road, Crawley, was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence. He had been convicted of driving without insurance in Gatwick Way, at Gatwick Airport.

