Crawley Facebook fake caught

A Crawley woman caught selling fake UGG boots on Facebook has been given a suspended sentence and must pay £3.000.

Lynsey Nelson, of Perth Close, Crawley, was caught after West Sussex Trading Standards officers covertly bought a pair of UGG boots which were later confirmed to be counterfeit, a spokesperson for West Sussex County Council confirmed.

Trading Standards later purchased a designer watch and brand sunglasses which were both found to be fake.

Whilst the investigation was ongoing, the council says Nelson was arrested by Surrey Police for driving without an MOT.

Her car was found to be full of counterfeit clothing and sunglasses which were passed through to Trading Standards.

During the trial Nelson attempted to blame her brother but a jury found her guilty on 18 counts, the spokesperson said.

She was given a four-month jail term, suspended for two years, and ordered to pay costs of £3,000 within six months.

During sentencing, the judge commented that Ms Nelson had wasted taxpayers money on a full trial despite the overwhelming amount of evidence against her.

Richard Sargeant, West Sussex Trading Standards team manager, said: “Selling fake goods is a serious crime and one that we are determined to stop.

“Any shoppers looking for a deal this Christmas should buy from a reputable trader or they might end up with more than they bargained for.”

David Barling, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for Residents’ Services, said: “Making money out of innocent people is a deplorable act.

“Not only were unsuspecting consumers exploited but the actions of these criminals harm legitimate businesses who comply with the law.

“Our Trading Standards team have done a fantastic job once again in bringing a faker to justice.”

Anyone with information about counterfeit goods can contact Trading Standards online at www.westsussex.gov.uk/tsreport or via Citizens Advice on 03454 040506.

