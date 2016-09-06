Crawley man accused of murder appears in court

A Crawley man who has been accused of murdering a man in London has appeared in court, police said.

Leon Dixon, of Brighton Road, Crawley, was arrested on Friday (September 2) in connection with the death of Reginald Ofei-Berko, in Southwark

Police said the 36-year-old was charged with murder the following day.

He appeared at Camberwell Green Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Police said he was remanded in custody to appear at Old Bailey Central Criminal Court.

