Crawley man arrested on suspicion of kidnap

A Crawley man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap following an incident in Horsham, police have said.

Officers said an 18-year-old woman was picked up at about 7.30pm in Rushams Road after she got out of another car. The good Samaritan drove the woman to another location in Horsham and dropped her off.

Detective Sergeant Sian Harding said: “We believe the woman got out of another car and was kindly picked up in a car and we are keen to trace this driver as they may be able to help with our investigation. We believe the woman was with someone she knew before getting the lift. We have spoken to her and are working with her to establish what happened. We have arrested one man and believe there is another man involved.”

A 36-year-old man from Crawley has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and has been bailed until April 5 while investigations continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ quoting serial 1168 of 08/02.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.