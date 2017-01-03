Crawley top cop leaves for new job

Crawley’s police district commander is moving on to a new job in East Sussex.

Superintendent Dave Padwick, who became district commander for Crawley in August 2015, has taken on a new policing role.

Speaking on Twitter on Sunday, Mr Padwick confirmed he was completing his final shift for the West Sussex division.

“Have loved my time on West Sussex now onto East Sussex - get em in,” he added.

Mr Padwick is now serving as superintendent leading neighbourhood policing for East Sussex.

