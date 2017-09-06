Deport Crawley hammer attacker after release says MP

A man who attacked two police officers with a hammer in Crawley should be deported immediately after his release from prison, according to the town’s MP.

Afghan-born Jamshid Piruz, 34, served six years in a Dutch jail for the murder of a woman in 2006 and was released in 2013, the Court of Appeal heard on August 17.

In January 2016, when two Sussex Police officers attempted to arrest him for a break-in at a Crawley garage he launched an attack, swinging a hammer and hitting one of them three times.

He admitted burglary, affray and two counts of attempted GBH and – due to the previous murder – was sentenced to life at Lewes Crown Court in January this year.

Piruz was ordered to serve at least five years, but despite describing the attack as ‘truly terrifying’, appeal judges on August 17, cut that to three years.

Crawley MP Henry Smith, has called on the Justice Secretary to ensure Piruz is deported immediately after being released from prison.

Mr Smith said: “The original sentence was too lenient in my opinion so I was appalled when the time for this vicious crime was slashed in August, and sought to raise this case in the Commons at the earliest opportunity.

“I share the concerns of the Sussex Police Federation and many of my constituents who have contacted me on this issue in recent weeks. It can’t be right for this violent criminal to be allowed to remain in our country after such a serious offence.

“The independence of our judiciary must be respected, however I remain deeply disappointed that Piruz’s prison sentence was reduced on appeal by the court.

“The footage of the officers being attacked is harrowing. It shows a gross disrespect for our country and its respect for the rule of law – including those who help bravely preserve it every day.”

In response Justice Secretary David Lidington said: “I can give my honourable friend an assurance that the views of the Police Federation and others in his constituency will be conveyed fully to the Home Office.

“It remains the Government’s collective will to ensure that those foreign national offenders who merit deportation are deported as soon as possible after serving their sentence.”