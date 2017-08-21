Drink-driver caught after colliding with parked car outside Crawley pub

A Crawley man who drove home from a pub just half a mile away has been convicted of drink-driving.

Terry Glasscoe, 34, an estate agent, of Sinclair Close, was almost four times the legal limit when he got behind the wheel of his silver Mercedes C220 after leaving Frogshole Farm public house in Maidenbower Drive on Saturday, February 25, said police.

He then collided with a silver Ford Focus parked in the pub car park, causing damage to the offside wheel arch, before making off from the scene, added police.

The collision, which happened at about 6.45pm, was witnessed by a number of people including two off-duty police officers.

Glasscoe originally denied the offences, claiming he had left his vehicle at home, however he later pleaded guilty at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 10, said police.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and disqualified from driving for 36 months. He was also ordered to pay £450 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police attended the address of the registered owner and spotted the Mercedes, which had been reversed into a bush on the driveway. The brake pads were still warm from use.

“Officers knocked on the door and Glasscoe answered. Due to the information received, he was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and taken into custody.

“After failing a breath test, he was charged with driving with 127mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system and failing to stop after a road traffic collision. The legal limit is 35mcg.”

Investigating officer, PC Jamie Bray of the Crawley Divisional Response Team, said: “Glasscoe could easily have walked home from the pub just half a mile away. Instead, he took the irresponsible decision to drive, which has resulted in a criminal record and a three-year ban.

“His level of intoxication was evident by the collision he caused and the poor manner of his parking. This clearly demonstrates how drink and drugs can severely affect your ability, and it was fortunate no one was hurt on this occasion.”

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

They can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

If people know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.