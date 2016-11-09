Drug driving arrest following collision

A woman was arrested in Crawley this morning on suspicion of drug driving.

Officers attending a minor collision in Hazlewick Road conducted a drug swipe with the driver which provided a positive result, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

The female driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

A blood sample was taken while she was in custody which has been sent for analysis.

The woman has been bailed while officers await the results, police say.

