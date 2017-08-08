‘Every officer’ called as police hunt garage thieves

Every Crawley Police officer was deployed as the force hunted for garage thieves in the early hours of this morning (August 8).
Police said they were called to a series of garage break-ins at about 3am.
On Twitter Crawley Police said ‘every officer’ was deployed along with the Sussex and Surrey Police Dog Unit after people made off from the scene.
The stolen property has been recovered and three people have been arrested, officers added.
