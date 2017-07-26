Search

Exclusive: Are you one of 267,000 Sussex residents whose identity is being traded by criminals online?

A screenshot of one of the dark web pages the Johnston Press Investigations Unit found SUS-170720-125603001
Cyber hackers are secretly trading details of more than 250,000 Sussex residents online in a bid to defraud them, undercover investigators have found.

