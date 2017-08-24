Extreme concern for missing teenager

Police are extremely concerned for a missing Ifield teenager.

Lisa Valencia, 15, from Ifield, Crawley, was last seen on Sunday (August 20), police said.

She is black, of slim build and has long straight black hair.

She may still be in the local area, however she also has links to the Brixton and Bromley areas of London, added police.

If people have any information on where Lisa may be please report online or call 101 quoting reference 760 of 21/08.

