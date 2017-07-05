Family’s heartache after daughter’s sudden death

The family of a Crawley woman whose body was discovered in a flat on Saturday, have released a statement.

Kerry Cast, 40, was found dead in a flat in Cannock on Saturday afternoon (July 1).

Her family said: “With saddened hearts we confirm the sudden passing of Kerry Cast.

“Although we are grateful for the outpour of love and support, the family of Kerry kindly request respect, dignity and privacy during this difficult time.”

Police confirmed Kerry’s death is being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

A spokesman added: “We are keen to hear from anyone who had seen Kerry in recent days, or knows of any visitors who called on her, in order to piece together her recent movements.

“If you can help us please call us on 101 quoting incident 481 of 1 July, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

