Two farms in the Horsham district were targeted by thieves last week.

Sussex Police say that two outbuildings on a farm in Dorking Road, Warnham, were broken into last Thursday (October 13) and a Makita power drill was stolen, along with two sets of vehicle keys.

A very untidy search of the buildings was made.

The following day CCTV captured two men in a white van entering farm premises in Crawley Road, Faygate.

They stole three vehicle batteries.