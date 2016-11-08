Fire at derelict building ruled to have been started deliberately

Police have been informed after a large fire in Copthorne was concluded to have been started on purpose.

A two floor property was set alight fire in Herons Lane, Surrey Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

Two engines from Crawley and one from East Grinstead are at the scene, joined by three from Surrey.

Both floors of the building were ablaze, according to the fire service, with 75 per cent of the derelict dwelling on fire.

Read the original report here.

There were fears at the time that part of the building might collapse, but this did not occur.

The fire continued for several hours before being extinguished at 8.43pm.

It was concluded that the fire was deliberate and the case has been passed to police, the fire service confirmed.

