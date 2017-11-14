Flat used for prostitution and drug dealing shut down

A flat used for prostitution, drug dealing and drug taking has been shut down.

Crawley Magistrates severed a closure order for flat 6 of Highfield House in Downland Place, Southgate, after officer became aware of anti-social behaviour and criminal activity taking place at the property.

The order, issued under the Anti Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014, prevents anyone from entering the flat except the owner.

Inspector Paul Wood said: “The issue of a closure order on the flat in Hickstead House follows a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour, reports of drug taking, prostitution and vulnerable individuals frequenting the location over recent months.

“The occupants and those visiting the flat have been causing problems to neighbours for sometime and this closure will help prevent this behaviour from continuing.

“The Crawley Prevention Enforcement Team and partner agencies will work together to tackle issues such as these and work towards a long-term and sustainable solution.”

The order was issued on Friday (November 10).