Four men jailed for 42 years for blowing up ATMs

Four men have been sentenced to a total of 42 years in prison, collectively after they were involved in attacks on ATM machines, police have confirmed.

Andrew Bransome, 40, of Lancastrian Road, Wallington, Surrey, Malcolm Jervis, 53, of Vignoles Road, Romford, Essex, Louis Golding, 45, of Ray Lodge Road, Woodford Green, and Martyn Williamson, 44, of Dornford Gardens, Coulsdon, Surrey, appeared before Blackfriars Crown Court to be sentenced for charges of conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to cause explosions likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

The investigation named Operation Transit by British Transport Police was a linked series of attacks on ATMs situated in railway station premises in south London and the Home Counties – Surrey, Sussex and Essex.

The attacks were carried out over a two-year period with the use of angle grinders and a mixture of various gasses, which were pumped into the ATMs via the cash dispensing slot, and ignited using petrol, causing an explosion allowing access to the money contained within.

The attacks resulted in the theft of cash in excess of £150,000, with the cost of damage to ATMs and buildings in the region of £50,000.

The men, who had been under surveillance for several months, were arrested on May 6 last year.

Bransome, Jervis and Golding were arrested whilst travelling in convoy on the A3 in Surrey.

They were returning from a failed attempt to blow up the ATM at Weybridge railway station.

Williamson was arrested later the same morning at his home address in Wallington.

All four men were charged with conspiracy to burgle and remanded in police custody.

The men were also charged with conspiracy to cause explosions likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

Bransome and Golding pleaded guilty to both counts; Jervis pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle and was subsequently convicted of conspiracy to cause explosions by a jury.

Williamson pleaded guilty to both counts on day one of the trail on October 31 last year.

Investigating officer DC Gary Beckwith said: “In short this was serious organised criminality committed by professional career criminals over a lengthy period which put the public at serious risk of death or injury which is reflected by the sentences handed down by the judge.”

