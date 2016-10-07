Four reports of exposure offences by men in Mid Sussex

Four reports of men exposing themselves to women in Mid Sussex were received by Sussex Police over a two-week period.

The first incident was in College Lane, East Grinstead at about 1.30pm on Thursday, September 22.

In another incident on the same day, a different man exposed himself to a woman in a car park at Devil’s Dyke at about 4.45pm.

The other two incidents happened in Haywards Heath.

One happened at 1am on Monday, September 26 in The Broadway.

The second was on Monday, October 3 at 11.30am in the Franklynn Road area.

Inspector Paul Wood said; “The locations are varied as are the descriptions of the men and at this stage there is nothing to connect any of the incidents.

“However we’d like to hear from anyone who has had any similar encounters.

“Some people may not be upset by this behaviour and possibly would not report the incident to the police, but there are many women who will be quite alarmed and distressed if it happens to them, even to the point where they may fear to go out.

“The law states that intentionally exposing yourself intending that someone would see, to cause alarm or distress, is a sexual offence and can carry a penalty of up to six months imprisonment.

“Please report any such behaviour to the police as this will help us identify and arrest the person involved.”

Anyone with any information should contact the police via 101@sussex.police.uk or by calling 101.

However, if it is an emergency please call 999 at once.

