‘FREEZE’... Burglar found hiding in restaurant freezer jailed

A burglar who was found hiding in a walk-in freezer at a Horsham takeaway has been jailed.

Iqbal Miah, unemployed of no-fixed address, thought he was being cool when he hid from officers after breaking into the Golden Dragon on July 26.

Damage caused during the break-in.

The 38-year-old broke into the Chinese takeaway shortly before 2.50am.

Police said officers searched the premises and initially could not find Miah. After another thorough search they found him hiding in a walk-in freezer.

Investigator Bethany Turner said: “PCs Alexander Brown and Jozef Dzwonnik weren’t satisfied when they found the place empty and did a thorough search including the freezer where they found the suspect hiding.

“They arrested 38-year-old Iqbal Miah, who gave them a chilly reception.”

Iqbal Miah

Miah was charged with three counts of burglary and possession of a knife.

Police said he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday (August 24) and pleaded guilty to all four offences.

He was sentenced to 25 months in prison, 16 months concurrent for the burglaries and an additional nine months to run consecutively for the weapon.