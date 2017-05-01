Growing police concern for two missing girls

Police are concerned for the welfare and safety of two teenage girls who are missing from their home in Crawley.

Jessica McCubbing, 14, and Olivia Joel, 13, were last seen getting on rail replacement bus at Crawley which was going to Three Bridges, just after 11am on Sunday, April 30.

Their whereabouts are not known, but police think they may have been in the Enfield (N9) area of London last night and into this morning.

Jessica is described by police as white, 5’6”, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a pink top, a camouflage jacket and a baseball cap.

Olivia is described as afro-caribbean, 5’7”, with shoulder length black hair, brown eyes, wearing a white strap top, navy puffa jacket and blue trousers.

Police said that although they left the address where they have been living of their own accord, the circumstances are unexplained and they are very vulnerable due to their age.

Anyone who sees them or knows where they are is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial 0577 of 30/04.

You can also report on line via https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/