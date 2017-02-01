Hooded man eludes police after woman says she was followed

Police searched in vain for a hooded man yesterday after a woman said she was being followed.

Officers were called to Southgate Avenue in Crawley at 2.26pm yesterday after a woman reported a man was following her as she walked along Southgate Park, police say.

The suspect is described as a tall man of skinny build. He is said to have been wearing black jeans, a green hooded top with the hood pulled up and a black backpack.

The hooded man is reported to have jumped onto the roof of the Emerald Sports and Social Club before heading off into nearby woods, according to police.

Despite officers carrying out a search of the area the man could not be traced.