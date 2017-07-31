Hotels get help in bid to fight crime, terror and trafficking

A seminar was held for hotels to help them deal with airport-related crime including organised crime, human trafficking and terrorism.

Crawley Borough Council arranged the event.

Councillor Michael Jones at the seminar. Picture: Crawley Borough Council

A spokesman said: “The event raised awareness of issues including organised crime groups, missing persons, child sexual exploitation, prostitution, Hotelwatch, immigration, human trafficking and terrorism.

“Speakers at the event included representatives from Sussex Police, the Immigration Service, Home Office and West Sussex County Council.

“The successful event, one of the first of its kind in the UK, was well received and attended by 26 representatives from hotels. It is being used by other councils in planning for their own events.”

Chief Inspector Rosie Ross, District Commander for Crawley and Mid Sussex, said: “Sussex Police, along with other partner agencies, have a commitment to tackling organised crime, especially those exploiting young and vulnerable people.

“There is no business for organised crime groups in this area and we will ensure that any groups operating here will be actively targeted and disrupted.

“This was an excellent event to start to raise awareness of the issues faced in relation to serious and organised crime so that we can work together to combat it at all levels.”

Councillor Michael Jones said: “I want to reassure residents that there’s no evidence to indicate that our area is particularly suffering from these activities compared to the rest of the country, but we must always be vigilant as the borough is a key gateway in and out of the UK, and there’s no room for complacency in keeping the public safe.

“The seminar and planned training course will encourage partnership work to prevent crime and disorder associated with hotels near Gatwick Airport.

“I am proud that Crawley Borough Council has helped lead the way in this fight.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.