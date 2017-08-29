Hunt after man indecently exposes himself in graveyard

Police are hunting for a man who indecently exposed himself in a Horley graveyard.

Police said the man exposed himself to a young woman in St Bartholomew’s Church, in Church Road, on Saturday August 12.

The incident took place between 3.15pm and 3.45pm.

Officers said the man is described as being white, late 20s, around 6ft tall, of an athletic build and having dark brown hair which was slicked back on top and short at the sides. He wore a dark blue hoody, blue shorts and sunglasses.

PC Purdew said: “I urge anyone who may recognise the description of the man or may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the offence to contact Surrey Police. If you live near the church and have CCTV cameras, please check footage as you may be able to provide us with images of the suspect. This type of offence is unacceptable and incidents of this nature are taken extremely seriously.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting 45170088293 or you can report it online at www.report.police.uk

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.