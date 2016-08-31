Hunt for wig-wearing gunman following attempted armed robbery

Police are hunting for a wig-wearing gunman following an attempted armed robbery at a town shop, the force has said.

Officers said a man walked into The Papershop in Leylands Road, Burgess Hill, at around 3.30pm on Tuesday (August 30) wearing a black curly wig, sunglasses and with a piece of black cloth covering his mouth. He was carrying a red and white carrier bag which was covering what is believed to be a small gun.

Police said he pointed the bag at a member of staff and asked them to empty the till. The panic button was pressed and he ran out of the shop empty-handed.

“A witness outside saw a white, bald man with a black wig in his hands run towards Junction Road,” a police spokesman said.

Detective Sergeant Karrie Bohanna said: “This must have been an extremely frightening ordeal for the shopworker.

“I’m pleased to say that nobody was hurt and would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw something suspicious to contact us.”

Witnesses can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 871 of 30/08.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

