Is the gun real or fake? Crawley Police quiz the public

Crawley Police took to Twitter to test the eyes of the public, asking whether they could tell if a gun was real or fake.

In a video posted yesterday, Crawley police show what appears to be a black handgun held by an officer.

In the post, they ask: “If you caught a glimpse of this what would you think? Is it real, fake or impossible to tell?”

They called for people to comment with their thoughts and promised to reveal the answer later on.

Later that night, they confirmed the gun had been found during a garage clear out, saying:

“This is an 8mm blank firing semi automatic pistol found during a garage clearance and handed in to us. It will now be destroyed.

“It is the same weight and almost identical to the real thing,” Crawley Police added on their Twitter account.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.