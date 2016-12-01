Katie Price’s stepfather ‘relieved’ after not guilty rape verdict

Paul Price has spoken of his relief at being cleared of what he called ‘despicable allegations’ of rape.

A jury unanimously found Price, 53, of North Drive, Angmering, not guilty of two counts of rape on Thursday, December 1, following a trial at Chichester Crown Court.

In a statement read out by his solicitor outside court, Paul Price said: “I would like to thank the jury for seeing the truth in this case.

“I am innocent of these despicable allegations and I am concerned that my name has been published whilst the complainant enjoys anonymity.

“I would like to thank my family for standing by me and all my close friends who have been unbelievable in their support of me.”

Price, who is model Katie Price’s stepfather, then appeared briefly to thank his legal team, and when asked how he felt he said ‘relieved’.

http://www.worthingherald.co.uk/news/crime/breaking-news-katie-price-s-stepfather-paul-price-cleared-of-rape-1-7708065

