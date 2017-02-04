Knifepoint robbery in town centre prompts police appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 39-year-old man had a phone and cash taken at knifepoint last night.

Officers were called to High Street in Crawley at 9.13pm yesterday to a report of a robbery.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said there were four suspects, all males of Indian descent, but that no one was in custody.

Members of the public are asked to call 101 giving reference number 1419 of February 3.

