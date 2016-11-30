Laptops stolen during flat break in

Two laptops were stolen when during a break in at an East Grinstead flat.

The computers, a Toshiba and a Lenovo, were taken from a second-floor apartment in Dallaway Gardens yesterday, police say.

The theft occurred between 6.30am and 6.10pm.

A PlayStation joystick was also stolen.

