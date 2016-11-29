Lone woman attacked at railway station

An attack on a lone woman at a railway station has prompted a police appeal.

Police are asking the public for information after a woman was attacked at Ifield Railway Station in Crawley earlier this month.

At about 6.30am on Saturday, November 19 a woman was walking alone towards the station when she was approached by a man on a bike, according to British Transport Police.

He asked her for directions to the railway station and the cyclist then continued ahead of her towards the station.

When the victim arrived at the station and started to cross the overbridge, she saw the same man who had approached her.

He punched her in the face before leaving the scene on his bike towards Hill Mead, police say.

The woman sustained a broken nose and was taken to hospital for treatment, the police spokesman added.

The offender is described as white, aged between 25 and 35 years old, 5ft 5ins, medium build with short dark hair.

He was wearing a bright blue or royal blue puffer style body warmer, a grey hooded top underneath, light-coloured trousers, possibly jeans, and had a mountain bike.

Investigating officer, PC Paul Burtoft, said: “This appears to have been a completely unprovoked attack on a woman who was walking to the station early on Saturday morning.

“Understandably she is incredibly shaken and upset by this nasty incident and is being supported by officers as we continue to investigate.

“I would like to speak to anyone who knows who this man is, who may have seen a man matching the offender’s description in the Craigans area on Saturday or anyone who has any other information which could help with the investigation.”

Members of the public with any information should text police on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 214 29/11/16.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

