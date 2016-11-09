Man cautioned after sexual assault at Crawley petrol station

A man has received a police caution after he admitted to sexually assaulting a woman at a Crawley petrol station, police have confirmed.

Police said they received a report of the incident at Premier filling station in Woodfield Road, Northgate shortly before 7.30pm on Saturday, October 22.

The woman was approached in the store by the suspect, who sexually assaulted her by touching her upper body and made indecent remarks to her, according to police.

A 40-year-old man from Crawley was arrested and admitted to the offence on Wednesday, November 2, police said.

PC Claire Harthill said: “Due to the nature of the incident and his full admissions, the offender agreed to a police caution.

“He was very remorseful and wished to apologise to the victim, who was left understandably distressed by the incident.

“Thankfully, she was not harmed.

"We investigate all reports of sexual assault extremely seriously, and we would encourage anyone who believes they are a victim of an offence to report it to police."

