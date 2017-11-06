Man dies following town centre fight

A man has died following a fight outside a town centre barbers shop.

Police said Thomas Kelly was involved in a fight outside Lloyds Barber in Crawley in the early hours of Saturday morning (October 21).

The 22-year-old was in a car and was got into a row with people in two other cars.

The vehicles, two Suzukis and a grey or black BMW, drove into the High Street where several people got out and were involved in a fight, officers said.

Mr Kelly died at a hospital in London on Friday afternoon (November 3). Police said a post-mortem will take place this week to establish the cause of his death.

Detective Inspector Jon Robeson said: “Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are continuing to investigate what happened in the early hours of October 21 and are still appealing to anyone who saw what happened to speak to us.”

Police said a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, both from Crawley, have been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent.

A 27-year-old man, from Crawley, has been arrested on suspicion of affray and a 23-year-old man, from Redhill, has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. They have all been released under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting Operation Ideford. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.