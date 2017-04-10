Man found dead in bog

A man has been found dead in a bog in Crawley.

Emergency services were called to a report of a man who was not breathing who had fallen into a bog in Balcombe Road, Maidenbower, last Thursday (April 6), police said.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Sadly the 37-year-old man died at the scene.

“A 30-year-old man who was with the deceased was also rescued from the bog and then arrested on suspicion of supply a class A drug. He remains in custody.

“Investigations are continuing.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.