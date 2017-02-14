Man gets ten years for raping woman in park

A man from Horsham has been jailed for ten years after being convicted of raping a woman he befriended and then attacked in a park last year.

Craig Line, 22, of South Holmes Road, Horsham, was found guilty of two counts of rape and one of assault following a five-day trial at Brighton Crown Court on December 2, last year.

He was found not guilty of one count of attempted rape and appeared at Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on January 26.

The court heard that Line had befriended the victim and they went into the Asda store in Peglar Way before going to Goffs Park at about 1.30am on February 27, last year.

He then used the woman’s phone to prepare a line of cocaine but when she took her phone back, she accidentally knocked the drug to the floor and he became angry with her punching her in the face, police said.

He then forced her to the ground and raped her.

The victim escaped but Line followed her along Springfield Road and raped her again.

Detective Constable John Hord said: “The victim showed great courage and composure throughout the investigation and in giving her evidence at court. Line showed no remorse for his actions and has left the victim with psychological scars.

“The ten-year prison sentence sends a strong message that violent and sexually motivated crimes will always be dealt with robustly and offenders can expect to feel the full weight of the criminal justice system.”

Line was sentenced to ten years imprisonment in total and placed upon the sex offenders register for life.

