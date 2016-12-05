Man jailed 15 years for child sex offences

A man has been jailed for 15 years after being convicted of 29 serious sexual offences against two young girls and a boy, say police.

Douglas Stack-Pash, known as Douglas Pash, 74, of Linnett Close, Turners Hill, was sentenced at Hove Crown Court on Thursday (December 1).

He was found guilty after a trial which ended in October, said Sussex Police.

A police spokesman said: “He was also sentenced to a total of three years for three offences of making indecent images of children and one of making indecent images. The indecent images were taken from the Internet and none are believed to have been of local children.”

Pash will be a registered sex offender for life and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) severely restricting his access to children and computers.

Detective Constable Nicola Beard of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Team said: “Pash was in a position of trust in respect of these children and systemically groomed and abused them over many years.

“This came to light only in April 2015 when we received information about the assaults on the youngest girl. Soon after that happened, the others came forward and the extent of his offending became known.

“We praise the tremendous courage of the victims in coming forward to report and give evidence about these distressing events and we recognise the impact that this abuse can have not only on their lives but the lives of their families.

“We will always thoroughly investigate such reports and seek to bring offenders to justice.”

