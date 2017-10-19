Man jailed for Horsham rape

A man has been jailed for raping a teenage girl in Horsham.

Police said Reece Pettitt, 20, unemployed, of Charrington Way, Broadbridge Heath, was convicted in August of the rape of a girl in the town in 2015.

He was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison at Lewes Crown Court on Friday (October 13). He will also be registered sex offender for life.

Officers said Pettitt was found not guilty of attempting to pervert the course of justice in Crawley in April last year in relation to this case.

Detective Constable Nicky Beard of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: “The victim in this case was vulnerable and showed real courage in reporting this matter and giving evidence at court.”