Man jailed for serious assaults

A Burgess Hill man has been jailed for three years after pleading guilty to ABH and GBH, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Anthony Benwell, 38, unemployed of Valebridge Drive, Burgess Hill, appeared at Hove Crown Court on Friday (October 27).

He was sentenced to six months imprisonment for ABH and two and a half years for GBH to run consecutively.

The charges related to an incident at Valebridge Drive at 8.40pm on Friday, April 21, when police were called to reports of an assault.