Man left with broken skull after pub attack

A man was left with a broken skull after being punched in the head outside a pub.

Police said a 28-year-old man was outside the front of the Grasshopper pub in Ashdown Drive, Crawley, at about 11pm on Saturday (June 17).

He was punched in the head by another man causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement.

Police said he was rushed to East Surrey Hospital where he was treated for a fractured skull and two broken front teeth. He also had a bleed on the brain.

Officers said his condition improved and he was discharged from hospital on Monday (June 19).

The suspect is described as being white, with an Eastern European accent, in his twenties, stockily built and with a goatee beard. He had short dark hair which was shaven shorter at the sides than at the top. He was wearing a grey shirt, black shorts, and a chain or necklace.

He was seen with a man of similar appearance in the bar shortly beforehand.

Police added they would like to speak to the man in the above photo in connection with the attack.

Detective Constable James Gwynne said; “This was a vicious attack which we believe happened just after the two men had been asked to leave the pub as they appeared drunk.

“If you were in or around the Grasshopper late that evening, or if you recognise the man we want to talk to, please contact us online or call 101, quoting serial 1829 of 17/06.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).”

