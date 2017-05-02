Missing teenage girls found

Two teenage girls who went missing from their home in Crawley have been found, said police.

Jessica McCubbing, 14, and Olivia Joel, 13, were last seen getting on rail replacement bus at Crawley which was going to Three Bridges, just after 11am on Sunday, April 30.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police are pleased to report that missing 14-year-old Jessica McCubbing and 13-year-old Olivia Joel from Crawley have been found.

“Thank you to everyone who helped share messages to help locate them.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.