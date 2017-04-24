Police appeal after elderly man injured

Police are appealing for a motorcyclist who assisted an elderly man who became injured when leaving a bus in Forest Row.

The 77-year-old man was on the 291 Metrobus at 7.52pm on Friday (April 21).

He fell on his back after leaving the bus on the A22 Lewes Road, said police.

He was assisted by the motorcyclist after the bus had departed, but has lost his contact details, added police.

If you are that motorcyclist or you witnessed the incident, please report online here or call 101 quoting serial 1408 of 21/04.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.